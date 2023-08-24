Official offline ticketing channels for Hangzhou Asian Games open to public
People purchase tickets for Hangzhou Asian Games at a ticket office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The official offline ticket purchasing channels started operation on Wednesday, providing the public with services of offline ticket sales and exchanging e-tickets for paper tickets.
People purchase tickets for Hangzhou Asian Games at a ticket office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
People purchase tickets for Hangzhou Asian Games at a ticket office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
People purchase tickets for Hangzhou Asian Games at a ticket office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
A woman displays the official Hangzhou Asian Games tickets she purchased at an offline ticket office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
