Official offline ticketing channels for Hangzhou Asian Games open to public

Ecns.cn) 15:39, August 24, 2023

People purchase tickets for Hangzhou Asian Games at a ticket office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The official offline ticket purchasing channels started operation on Wednesday, providing the public with services of offline ticket sales and exchanging e-tickets for paper tickets.

A woman displays the official Hangzhou Asian Games tickets she purchased at an offline ticket office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

