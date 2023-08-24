Cambodia sends athletes to train in China for upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games
Cambodian athletes pose for photos at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 23, 2023. Cambodia on Wednesday sent a large team of 136 athletes to train in China in preparation for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
Cambodian athletes arrive at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 23, 2023. Cambodia on Wednesday sent a large team of 136 athletes to train in China in preparation for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
