Cambodia sends athletes to train in China for upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 09:39, August 24, 2023

Cambodian athletes pose for photos at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 23, 2023. Cambodia on Wednesday sent a large team of 136 athletes to train in China in preparation for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

