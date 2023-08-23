Railway attendants undergo training for upcoming Asian Games

People's Daily Online) 13:04, August 23, 2023

Train attendants from the China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd. attend a training course on professional appearance. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd.)

To ensure the provision of premier services by its high-speed railway attendants during the 19th Asian Games and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd. recently conducted specialized training for its passenger service personnel.

The training courses covered knowledge about the 19th Asian Games, Asian cultural etiquette and proper responses, common English and sign language for passenger transport services during the Games, coordination of passenger transport, professional appearance and grooming, emergency response, and more.

