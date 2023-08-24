Hangzhou Asian Games unveils victory ceremony elements

HANGZHOU, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- With just 30 days remaining until the Hangzhou Asian Games kickoff, organizers unveiled the victory ceremony elements - bouquets, trays, and podiums - on Thursday. These elements not only highlight Hangzhou's distinctive cultural identity but also showcase the city's allure.

VICTORY CEREMONY BOUQUET

The Victory Ceremony bouquet, named "Fruits of Triumph," stands as a testament to the sportsmanship and resilient spirit of Asian Games athletes. It wishes them a journey marked by fruitful achievements and honor.

This bouquet blends elements significant in Chinese culture: rice ears and lotus pods, signifying harvest and accomplishments. Incorporated within are a China-bred rose called "Heart of Innocence", butterfly orchids reflecting the "Rainbow Purple" hue from the Asian Games color palette, and notable Hangzhou plants including Longjing tea branches and sweet osmanthus twigs.

A notable innovation for this Games is the floral vessel. Drawing inspiration from Huagu, a broad-lipped, long-stemmed vessel from the Southern Song (A.D. 1127-A.D. 1279) Imperial Kiln, Dongyang Wood Carving, recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, crafted this vessel. The undulating water design at its top mirrors the poetic beauty of Zhejiang's rolling hills and meandering rivers. Remarkably, this floral vessel becomes a keepsake for the medalists.

VICTORY CEREMONY MEDAL TRAY

The medal tray's design finds its muse in the ripples of the West Lake touched by a gentle breeze. It portrays the elegant contour of lakes and hills. Crafted from aluminum through a single-piece press molding process, the tray is finished with an eco-friendly water-based coat.

VICTORY CEREMONY PODIUM

The podium sports a gradient of "Rainbow Purple" on its exterior, radiating vitality and innovation. Its surface, painted in "Ink White," embodies the spirit of unity, harmony, and mutual success among Asian nations and regions.

