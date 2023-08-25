Press conference for 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 09:03, August 25, 2023

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2023 shows the press conference for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Journalists work at the press conference for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

