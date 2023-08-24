Theme song for Hangzhou Asian Games released

People's Daily Online) 14:01, August 24, 2023

“The Love We Share," the theme song of the Hangzhou Asian Games, was released on Thursday, according to the organizing committee of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The song has been previously released as a promotional song for the games.

With the theme, "Asian community with a shared future," the song’s music video presents iconic landmarks and awe-inspiring landscapes from across Asia, as well as people of different color and ethnicity coming together to celebrate as "one Asian family."

The song was written by Chinese composer Zhang Yijiang and lyricist Han Bing.

