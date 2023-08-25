Torch relay for Hangzhou Asian Games to start on September 8

Xinhua) 08:20, August 25, 2023

The flame for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games was lit at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

HANGZHOU, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The torch relay for the Hangzhou Asian Games will start on September 8 and cover 11 cities in east China's Zhejiang Province until September 20, organizers announced at a press conference here on Thursday.

The registration for the Games has been completed, as 12,417 athletes and 4,975 officials from 45 countries and regions have registered to participate, according to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC).

The Hangzhou Asian Games feature 40 sports, 61 disciplines, and 481 events. 29 sports have been included in the program of the 2024 Paris Olympics, while the others are sports which reflect the diverse sporting culture of the continent such as Southeast Asia's sepak takraw and South Asia's kabaddi.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will open on September 23 and close on October 8, with its first gold medal to be decided on September 24. Football, volleyball and cricket competitions will start prior to the opening ceremony.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)