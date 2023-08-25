30-day countdown to 19th Asian Games marked in Hangzhou with drone show
A spectacular drone show is staged to mark the 30-day countdown to the 19th Asian Games at Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Jian)
The 19th Asian Games is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou from Sept. 10 to 25.
A spectacular drone show is staged to mark the 30-day countdown to the 19th Asian Games at Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Jian)
A spectacular drone show is staged to mark the 30-day countdown to the 19th Asian Games at Shangcheng Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Jian)
A spectacular drone show is staged to mark the 30-day countdown to the 19th Asian Games at Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Jian)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hangzhou ready for 19th Asian Games
- Press conference for 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou
- Nearly 40,000 volunteers to serve Hangzhou Asian Games
- Torch relay for Hangzhou Asian Games to start on September 8
- Official offline ticketing channels for Hangzhou Asian Games open to public
- Hangzhou Asian Games unveils victory ceremony elements
- Theme song for Hangzhou Asian Games released
- Cambodia sends athletes to train in China for upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games
- 30 days to go, anticipation for impending Hangzhou Asian Games runs high across Asia
- Interview: Thai official calls for promoting peace, unity through Hangzhou Asian Games
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.