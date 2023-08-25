30-day countdown to 19th Asian Games marked in Hangzhou with drone show

Ecns.cn) 14:39, August 25, 2023

A spectacular drone show is staged to mark the 30-day countdown to the 19th Asian Games at Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Jian)

The 19th Asian Games is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou from Sept. 10 to 25.

A spectacular drone show is staged to mark the 30-day countdown to the 19th Asian Games at Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Jian)

A spectacular drone show is staged to mark the 30-day countdown to the 19th Asian Games at Shangcheng Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Jian)

A spectacular drone show is staged to mark the 30-day countdown to the 19th Asian Games at Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Jian)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)