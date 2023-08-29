Home>>
Sports-related culture exhibition opens in Hangzhou
(Ecns.cn) 14:23, August 29, 2023
A set of porcelain cups with photos depicting martial arts is on display at the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo by Xiao Jian / For China News Service)
A total of 138 pieces (sets) of sports-related ancient cultural relics were exhibited.
Sports-related ancient cultural relics are on display at Hangzhou Asian Games Museum, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo by Xiao Jian / For China News Service)
Sports-related ancient cultural relics are on display at the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo by Xiao Jian / For China News Service)
A scroll showing the historical origin of dragon boat racing in ancient China is on display at China Sports Culture Exhibition, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo by Xiao Jian / For China News Service)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hangzhou strives to hold the first carbon-neutral Asian Games
- Hangzhou gears up for hosting Asian Games
- 30-day countdown to 19th Asian Games marked in Hangzhou with drone show
- Hangzhou ready for 19th Asian Games
- Press conference for 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou
- Nearly 40,000 volunteers to serve Hangzhou Asian Games
- Torch relay for Hangzhou Asian Games to start on September 8
- Official offline ticketing channels for Hangzhou Asian Games open to public
- Hangzhou Asian Games unveils victory ceremony elements
- Theme song for Hangzhou Asian Games released
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.