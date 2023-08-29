We Are China

Sports-related culture exhibition opens in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 14:23, August 29, 2023

A set of porcelain cups with photos depicting martial arts is on display at the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo by Xiao Jian / For China News Service)

A total of 138 pieces (sets) of sports-related ancient cultural relics were exhibited.

Sports-related ancient cultural relics are on display at Hangzhou Asian Games Museum, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo by Xiao Jian / For China News Service)

Sports-related ancient cultural relics are on display at the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo by Xiao Jian / For China News Service)

A scroll showing the historical origin of dragon boat racing in ancient China is on display at China Sports Culture Exhibition, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo by Xiao Jian / For China News Service)

