N China's Zhuozhou helps farmers minimize losses after recent floods
A worker installs the drip irrigation tape in Pangezhuang Village of Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 18, 2023. Zhuozhou City has started repairing agricultural infrastructure and rescuing crops after recent floods. The local government strengthened professional guidance to help farmers minimize losses. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows agricultural machinery in Pangezhuang Village of Diaowo Township, Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province. Zhuozhou City has started repairing agricultural infrastructure and rescuing crops after recent floods. The local government strengthened professional guidance to help farmers minimize losses. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
A farmer works in the field with agricultural machinery in Baimazhuang Village of Douzhuang Township, Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 18, 2023. Zhuozhou City has started repairing agricultural infrastructure and rescuing crops after recent floods. The local government strengthened professional guidance to help farmers minimize losses. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
