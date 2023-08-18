China establishes world's largest language resource repository

Global Times) 11:49, August 18, 2023

China has established the world's largest language resource repository, consisting of over 120 languages and dialects that are being used in the world's most populous country, the Chinese Ministry of Education said Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference held in Anyang, Central China's Henan Province, Tian Lixin, director of the Language and Information Management Department under the Ministry of Education, said that the ministry has successfully conducted investigations at more than 1,700 sites in 34 provinces, regions and municipalities, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Among the most significant outcomes of the first phase of the project - officially named the Chinese Language Resource Protection Project - are three publications: Chinese Language and Culture Collection, Endangered Languages in China, and Chinese Language Resources Collection.

The Ministry of Education has also collaborated with 36 countries and regions along the Belt and Road initiative, engaging in international copyright cooperation for 38 products.

Chang Huiqin, deputy mayor of Anyang - known in China as the home of oracle bone script - said the local authority will cultivate around 100 core teachers in oracle bone script to support its integration into classrooms.

She also noted that the highly anticipated Yinxu Museum is set to open its doors in October. It is expected that the museum will open when Anyang hosts the China (Anyang) International Conference of Chinese Characters in October.

Anyang already boasts 105 oracle bone script book houses and 37 schools with oracle bone script specialties. These initiatives enable children to engage with the ancient script, and oracle bone script education has made its way into offices, communities and campuses.

