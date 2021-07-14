Home>>
Xinjiang ensures diversity of spoken and written languages: white paper
(Xinhua) 15:10, July 14, 2021
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The diversity of spoken and written languages is ensured in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Wednesday.
While ensuring the right to learn and use the standard spoken and written Chinese language, all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have the freedom to use and develop their own spoken and written languages, according to the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."
Currently more than 10 spoken and written languages are used among the ethnic groups in Xinjiang, it added.
