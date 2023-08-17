Chinese project places over 120 languages, dialects under protection

Xinhua) 11:23, August 17, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese language resource protection project launched in 2015 has completed research and protection work at over 1,700 sites in its first phase in China, covering more than 120 languages and dialects of the country, the Ministry of Education said Wednesday at a press conference in Henan Province.

A series of books about the languages and dialects of different ethnic minorities and places in China, as well as the related cultural phenomena, have been published under the project, said Tian Lixin, head of the ministry's department of language information management.

The project concluded its first phase in 2019 and started its second phase in 2021.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)