Feature: Chinese language top choice for Bangladeshi students in top university

Chinese language top choice for Bangladeshi students in top university

Xinhua) 15:22, September 28, 2022

DHAKA, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Sohail Hossain is a fourth-year student of Chinese Language and Culture at Dhaka University.

"People ask me why I study Chinese," he said. "I thought about only one thing. China has been the best friend of Bangladesh in this century."

"Now I feel really lucky. Learning Chinese was a good decision at the time and now I'm in a good position," said Sohail Hossain who recently got this year's Confucius Institute Scholarship in China.

Another student, Sumona said that anyone who knows a language like Chinese in this era of globalization will surely advance in life.

"When international relations are strengthened, if I know a foreign language, I can establish myself in the international arena," she said. "If I know Chinese, It is definitely very useful for my future."

Echoing her view, Aminatul Tayiba said one of the reasons for coming to the Chinese language is the culture of China. "I love Chinese culture and I love China, that's why I enrolled," she said.

Md Afzal Hossain is the head of the Chinese Department at Dhaka University. He said all the students hope that learning Chinese will help them get a good job.

According to the teacher, this perspective has raised interest among students. "Now students know their careers and destinations," he said, adding that "those who are getting better results and are paying attention to their studies are getting scholarships from the Chinese government."

"We have MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with many universities (in China)," he said, adding such support ensures the reputation of the department and the employment of the students.

