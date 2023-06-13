Chinese language proficiency contest sparks enthusiasm among Rwandan students

Xinhua) 08:55, June 13, 2023

A contestant competes in the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Kigali, Rwanda, June 11, 2023. Xinhua/Ji Li

KIGALI, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition, an annual worldwide Chinese language speaking and performing event, brought pomp and color to Rwanda on Sunday as students from various schools competed for the championship.

During the competition, the contestants demonstrated their love, passion, and dedication to learning Chinese language, culture, and art.

The event featured a series of captivating programs, including Kung Fu performances, Chinese song performances, drama skits, and speeches.

Officiating the event, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Wang Xuekun said the Chinese language proficiency competition is an important bridge of communication, connecting China and Rwanda.

"Through the event, numerous Rwandan students have earned opportunities to visit China, see the country with their eyes, and walk on a different path of life," he said, adding that the competition has also enabled Chinese teachers and communities to experience how enthusiastic Rwandan students are for the language.

The ambassador said the Chinese Bridge is a "bridge of friendship" because many of the winners have become goodwill ambassadors for China-Rwanda relations.

Wang commended the Confucius Institute and the University of Rwanda for hosting the event and for their extraordinary contributions to Chinese language education.

At the event, Florien Nsanganwimana, acting principal of the College of Education at the University of Rwanda, expressed his pride in the achievements of Rwandan students, saying through the Chinese Bridge competition, Rwandan students have honed their ability to speak the Chinese language and have developed a deeper understanding of Chinese culture and art, a great accomplishment that should be celebrated.

Nsanganwimana acknowledged the invaluable support provided by Chinese cooperation, particularly through the Chinese embassy, which helped mobilize Chinese teachers to support the Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda.

"We will continue organizing this competition to strengthen the cooperation between Rwanda and China," he said."In the future, we aim to expand the program and reach even more students than we are currently reaching."

"I am thrilled to have emerged as the winner of the Chinese Bridge competition in the university category. Over the past year, I have dedicated myself to learning the Chinese language, and I am incredibly proud of my achievement," Delice Mbashimiyimana, a quantity surveying senior of the College of Science and Technology at the University of Rwanda, told Xinhua.

Mbashimiyimana emphasized that her proficiency in the Chinese language will unlock numerous opportunities for her, particularly in collaborating with Chinese companies, notably construction firms.

Liata Furaha Rachel, a winner in the secondary school category, concurred, pointing to the potential for her to work with Chinese companies in Rwanda and the possibility of pursuing higher education in China.

