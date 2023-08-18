Early learning center funded by Chinese company provides education for children in South Africa
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows a classroom of an early learning center in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa. This early learning center was funded by Longyuan South Africa Renewables of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited, which has funded the establishment of four early learning centers in De Aar to provide education for children from poor families. Nearly 500 children in need have been admitted to these learning centers so far. (Xinhua/Dong )
Children receive fruit at an early learning center in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 11, 2023. This early learning center was funded by Longyuan South Africa Renewables of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited, which has funded the establishment of four early learning centers in De Aar to provide education for children from poor families. Nearly 500 children in need have been admitted to these learning centers so far. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Children play at an early learning center in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 11, 2023. This early learning center was funded by Longyuan South Africa Renewables of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited, which has funded the establishment of four early learning centers in De Aar to provide education for children from poor families. Nearly 500 children in need have been admitted to these learning centers so far. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
A teacher gives lessons to children at an early learning center in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 11, 2023. This early learning center was funded by Longyuan South Africa Renewables of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited, which has funded the establishment of four early learning centers in De Aar to provide education for children from poor families. Nearly 500 children in need have been admitted to these learning centers so far. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
A teacher gives lessons to children at an early learning center in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 11, 2023. This early learning center was funded by Longyuan South Africa Renewables of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited, which has funded the establishment of four early learning centers in De Aar to provide education for children from poor families. Nearly 500 children in need have been admitted to these learning centers so far. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
A teacher gives lessons to children at an early learning center in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 11, 2023. This early learning center was funded by Longyuan South Africa Renewables of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited, which has funded the establishment of four early learning centers in De Aar to provide education for children from poor families. Nearly 500 children in need have been admitted to these learning centers so far. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Children play at an early learning center in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 11, 2023. This early learning center was funded by Longyuan South Africa Renewables of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited, which has funded the establishment of four early learning centers in De Aar to provide education for children from poor families. Nearly 500 children in need have been admitted to these learning centers so far. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Children play on swings at an early learning center in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 11, 2023. This early learning center was funded by Longyuan South Africa Renewables of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited, which has funded the establishment of four early learning centers in De Aar to provide education for children from poor families. Nearly 500 children in need have been admitted to these learning centers so far. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
A teacher and children pose for a group photo at an early learning center in De Aar Town, more than 750 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug. 11, 2023. This early learning center was funded by Longyuan South Africa Renewables of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited, which has funded the establishment of four early learning centers in De Aar to provide education for children from poor families. Nearly 500 children in need have been admitted to these learning centers so far. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Photos
