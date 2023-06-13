Interview: South Africa-China relations deliver mutual benefits, says academic

Xinhua) 09:28, June 13, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Bilateral relations between South Africa and China have improved significantly in the past 25 years in terms of trade, politics and people to people exchanges, which has brought mutual benefits for both sides, said Kagiso Pooe, a senior lecturer at South Africa's Witwatersrand School of Governance, on Monday.

"The China-South Africa relations have improved from partnership to strategic partnership, then to comprehensive strategic partnership. It has been a great relationship," Pooe said in an interview with Xinhua.

China has been South Africa's largest trading partner since 2009 and South Africa has been China's largest trading partner in Africa since 2010. The main products that South Africa exported to China are minerals.

Looking into the future, there is a potential for South Africa to increase its trade with China, particularly in exporting agricultural products, he said.

Taking people to people exchanges as an example, the relationship has grown significantly as a large number of South African students go to China to study engineering and medicine, and this looks set to grow, Pooe said.

The visits by political parties of both countries are also growing, he said, noting that the two countries have been conducting close interaction within various mechanisms, including the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the Belt and Road Initiative and BRICS.

As the two countries are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations, there are many events scheduled for celebrations in South Africa throughout the year, he noted.

