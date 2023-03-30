South Africa welcomes 1st group of Chinese tourists since COVID-19 outbreak

Tourists from China pose for photos at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 29, 2023. South Africa's tourism authority on Wednesday welcomed the first group of tourists from China since the outbreak of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's tourism authority on Wednesday welcomed the first group of tourists from China since the outbreak of COVID-19.

A welcoming ceremony with local traditional dances was held at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for the 13 Chinese tourists, who arrived at the airport on an Air China flight, becoming the first group of Chinese tourists into the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nomasonto Ndlovu, chief operations officer with South African Tourism, said the flight carrying Chinese tourists is a positive move that will make the country's tourism sector recover more quickly and help grow the economy.

"China is our strategic tourism source market. This flight marks a significant milestone, and South African Tourism will continue to work with all partners to make sure we grow this market," said Ndlovu.

Judy Nwokedi, the board chairperson of Gauteng Tourism Authority, said the arrival of Chinese tourists will help the country employ more tour guides and fight its unemployment and poverty, promising that they will continue to train tour guides in Mandarin to help them better communicate with Chinese travelers.

