South African president extends Lunar New Year wishes to Chinese government, people
JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Wednesday extended his best wishes to the government and people of China on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival.
"My dear brothers and sisters from China and all Chinese communities around the world: I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year and a prosperous Spring Festival 2023," Ramaphosa said in a statement posted on the website of the Presidency.
South Africa values the vibrant economic relations and political cooperation that characterize its partnership with China, he said.
"On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, I wish the government and the people of China, including here in South Africa, a happy and fulfilling time of goodwill, celebration and friendship, as you renew the bonds between friends or reunite with family during this period," Ramaphosa said.
"As we enter the new year, we are also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of South Africa and the People's Republic of China in 1998," he added.
The Year of the Rabbit falls on Sunday this year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Looking forward to higher-level space cooperation with China: South African engineer
- China’s New Development Philosophy
- Chinese ambassador to South Africa's preface for new book of South African expert on China
- S. Africa commemorates 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties with China
- Xi meets South African President Ramaphosa
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.