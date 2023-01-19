South African president extends Lunar New Year wishes to Chinese government, people

Xinhua) 11:10, January 19, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Wednesday extended his best wishes to the government and people of China on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival.

"My dear brothers and sisters from China and all Chinese communities around the world: I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year and a prosperous Spring Festival 2023," Ramaphosa said in a statement posted on the website of the Presidency.

South Africa values the vibrant economic relations and political cooperation that characterize its partnership with China, he said.

"On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, I wish the government and the people of China, including here in South Africa, a happy and fulfilling time of goodwill, celebration and friendship, as you renew the bonds between friends or reunite with family during this period," Ramaphosa said.

"As we enter the new year, we are also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of South Africa and the People's Republic of China in 1998," he added.

The Year of the Rabbit falls on Sunday this year.

