Chinese vice premier to visit South Africa, Greece
(Xinhua) 09:59, February 14, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the governments of South Africa and Greece, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan will visit South Africa and Greece, and hold the third meeting of the China-South Africa High-Level People-to-People Exchange Mechanism from Feb. 15 to 22, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.
