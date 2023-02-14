Chinese vice premier to visit South Africa, Greece

Xinhua) 09:59, February 14, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the governments of South Africa and Greece, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan will visit South Africa and Greece, and hold the third meeting of the China-South Africa High-Level People-to-People Exchange Mechanism from Feb. 15 to 22, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.

