China, South Africa pledge to strengthen security cooperation

Xinhua) 08:57, June 09, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with South African Police Minister Bheki Cele in Beijing, capital of China, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with South African Police Minister Bheki Cele in Beijing on Thursday, and the two sides pledged to strengthen cooperation in security and law enforcement.

Noting practical cooperation between China and South Africa in various fields shows strong momentum, Wang said China is ready to work with South Africa to earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen pragmatic cooperation in BRICS Summit security, Belt and Road security, crackdown on transnational crimes and law enforcement capacity building, promote personnel exchanges and cooperation mechanisms at all levels, and push for more development of the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership.

For his part, Cele said South Africa is willing to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation with China so as to constantly advance bilateral relations.

