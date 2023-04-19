Senior CPC official meets with S. African delegation, world communist parties theoretical research workshop

Xinhua) 10:00, April 19, 2023

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a cadre delegation led by Solly Mapaila, general secretary of the South African Communist Party, in Beijing on Tuesday. Liu met separately with cadres at a workshop on the theoretical research of world communist parties led by Weerasinghe Geeganage, general secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka, on the same day.

They exchanged in-depth views on strengthening exchanges and cooperation between Marxist political parties, and on promoting world peace and development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)