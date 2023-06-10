China-South Africa ties significant for safeguarding common interests of developing countries: Xi

Xinhua) 11:20, June 10, 2023

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, that China-South Africa relations are of important strategic significance to safeguarding the common interests of developing countries and guiding China-Africa solidarity and cooperation.

