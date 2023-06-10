CPC, Southern African parties to enhance exchanges on governance

Xinhua) 11:17, June 10, 2023

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa Leading Cadres Workshop 2023 opened Thursday in the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania.

During the opening ceremony, all participants of the workshop read a reply letter from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, to participants of the 2022 version of the workshop, and sincerely thanked Xi for his care and support for the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the ceremony via video link together with Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) General Secretary Daniel Godfrey Chongolo.

The Chinese official said that efforts would be made to fully implement the consensus between General Secretary Xi and top leaders of the Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa, strengthen the exchanges and mutual learning regarding party and state governance, and promote the modernization of their respective countries.

