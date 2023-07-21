Senior CPC official visits South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to attend the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue and paid a visit to South Africa from Monday to Wednesday.
During his stay in South Africa, Liu met with Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa and the country's governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), as well as Paul Mashatile, deputy president of South Africa and the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, secretary general of the ANC, and Solly Mapaila, general secretary of the South African Communist Party.
The two sides agreed to work together to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen inter-party exchanges and enhance cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the BRICS.
Liu delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the dialogue, in which he underlined the efforts of the BRICS countries in enhancing solidarity and coordination and jointly promoting the development, peace and civilization worldwide. He also met with leaders of political parties from other countries who were here attending the dialogue.
BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa assumed the BRICS presidency on Jan. 1, 2023, taking over from China.
