China ready to enhance cooperation with South Africa: top diplomat

Xinhua) 13:58, July 25, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to further push China-South Africa relations to a higher level and expand cooperation in new fields, said China's top diplomat on Monday.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks here while meeting with South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.

During the meeting, Wang said the BRICS mechanism is the most important platform for representatives of emerging markets and major developing countries to strengthen dialogue and cooperation, as well as the most important channel for strategic communication in the Global South.

China fully supports South Africa as the BRICS chair in hosting the 15th BRICS Summit and actively responds to the strong call of relevant countries to participate in BRICS cooperation, Wang said, calling for efforts to further strengthen BRICS cooperation, practice multilateralism and provide more stability to a world full of uncertainties.

In the post-pandemic era, the two sides should work together to push forward the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership towards higher quality, wider areas and deeper levels, and continue to serve as a model of solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, Wang said.

China stands ready to continue to support each other with South Africa, forge stronger synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, and expand cooperation in fields including key minerals, digital economy, clean energy, environmental protection industries, marine resources development and poverty reduction, Wang said.

For her part, Pandor said South Africa-China relations continue to operate at a high level. She expressed her thanks to China for helping South Africa and other African countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic and boost economic and social development.

BRICS is facing important opportunities for development and growth, and South Africa is willing to communicate closely with China and other BRICS members to ensure the BRICS Summit delivers fruitful outcomes, Pandor said.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

