Aerial view of ancient military fortress in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 15:43, August 17, 2023

Aerial view of a fortress in Huichang County of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

Built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the castle is the only remaining large-scale military base with ancient walls, ancient gates, and ancient dwellings in Jiangxi.

