Nanfeng rice noodles: A delightful flavor of E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 10:24, June 08, 2023

Shuifen, or rice noodles, are a local staple food in Nanfeng county, east China's Jiangxi Province. For Nanfeng locals, a breakfast of silky-smooth and flavorful rice noodles is the perfect way to kick off a splendid day.

Made primarily from rice, Nanfeng rice noodles boast a pure white appearance and a tender mouthfeel that leaves an unforgettable impression. The production process of Nanfeng rice noodles involves several meticulous steps, including grinding, filtering, boiling and rinsing. These steps require ample patience and exceptional skill. When paired with various soup bases, the ready-made rice noodles transform into delectable dishes with distinct flavors.

In Nanfeng, locals consume approximately 15,000 bowls of rice noodles daily. Today, the allure of Nanfeng rice noodles extends beyond their exquisite taste, and they have become a cultural symbol of the county.

