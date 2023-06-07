Integrated development of agriculture, culture, tourism revitalizes mountainous village in E China's Jiangxi

Renovated residential buildings dot mountains in Chenfang village, Yihuang county, east China's Jiangxi Province, providing a beautiful scenery with the sky and clouds over the mountains. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Renovated residential dwellings in Chenfang village, Yihuang county, east China's Jiangxi Province have been transformed from idle old houses into high-end B&B hotels that effectively increase the income of local villagers.

In recent years, Yihuang county has made great efforts to tap into its rich ecological resources, and historical and cultural heritage to promote the integrated development of the local agriculture, culture, and tourism industries to help local residents lead a better life.

Leveraging the Caoshan scenic spot in Chenfang village, the local government has vigorously developed the B&B industry and explored rural tourism. By combining natural scenery and folk customs and culture, the village has made steady progress in unlocking the economic value of natural resources along the road to rural revitalization.

