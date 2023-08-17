We Are China

Colorful hot air balloons paint sky over Danxia landform in Guansu

Ecns.cn) 15:38, August 17, 2023

Colorful hot air balloons glide across the Qicai Danxia scenic area ("colorful Danxia scene") in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Chao)

A total of 40 hot air balloons performed across the sky, adding colors to the charming landscape.

