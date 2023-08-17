Colorful hot air balloons paint sky over Danxia landform in Guansu
Colorful hot air balloons glide across the Qicai Danxia scenic area ("colorful Danxia scene") in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Chao)
A total of 40 hot air balloons performed across the sky, adding colors to the charming landscape.
Photos
