Summer scenery of Ulanhada volcano cluster in Inner Mongolia

Ecns.cn) 14:37, August 14, 2023

Aerial view of Ulanhada volcano cluster in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Wenhua)

The unique "volcanic grassland" attracts many tourists in Summer.

