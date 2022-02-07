China, Mongolia to strengthen cooperation in all-round way: joint statement

Xinhua) 08:44, February 07, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China and Mongolia have agreed to strengthen cooperation on development in an all-round way in the spirit of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, according to a joint statement of the two countries' governments published on Sunday.

The two countries are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, and have always developed bilateral relations from a strategic long-term perspective, said the statement.

Respecting each other's chosen development paths, the two sides adhere to the principles of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.

Mongolia reiterated its firm adherence to the one-China principle, and supports China's position on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

The two sides spoke highly of the China-Mongolia cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and agreed to continue working together and supporting each other. They also called on the international community to strengthen communication and cooperation, adhere to science in the fight against COVID-19, oppose politicization of the pandemic and build a global community of health for all.

The two sides agreed to strengthen development cooperation in an all-round way in the spirit of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

Mongolia appreciates and supports the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and both sides are willing to further synergize the China-proposed GDI and the Belt and Road Initiative with Mongolia's "Vision 2050" long-term development policy and the new revival policy, to expand cooperation in trade, investment, finance, minerals, energy, interconnectivity, infrastructure, digital economy and green development.

The two countries will strengthen cooperation on ecological environment as well as prevention and control of desertification, jointly address global climate change, create a clean and beautiful ecological environment, and build a community of life for human and nature, said the statement.

China appreciates Mongolia's plan to plant 1 billion trees and stands ready to actively conduct relevant exchanges and cooperation with Mongolia, it added.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on international and regional affairs of common concern, work together to address global and regional challenges, reaffirm the pivotal role of the United Nations (UN) in maintaining international peace, security and sustainable development, uphold the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, jointly safeguard multilateralism and support the international community's efforts to promote peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom as the humanity's common values.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)