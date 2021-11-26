B&R countries main trading partners of China's Inner Mongolia: customs

HOHHOT, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Import and export volume of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to countries along the Belt and Road totaled 478.6 billion yuan (about 74.9 billion U.S. dollars) from 2014 to October 2021, Hohhot Customs said Thursday.

The figure accounted for 63.1 percent of the region's total foreign trade volume in this period.

Customs data showed that private enterprises maintain a dominant position in Inner Mongolia's foreign trade. Their imports from and exports to countries along the Belt and Road totaled 412.5 billion yuan from 2014 to October 2021, accounting for 86.2 percent of the region's total.

Inner Mongolia sold agricultural products mainly to the Middle East countries and steel to Southeast Asia. The main imported commodities from countries along the Belt and Road were coal, copper ore, and wood products.

