Mongolia confident China will host Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at highest level

Xinhua) 16:06, December 08, 2021

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia is confident that China will host the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games at the highest level, a Mongolian official told Xinhua on Wednesday in an interview.

"There is no doubt that China will host the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics games at the highest level. Our national team is doing its best to succeed in this Olympics," said Erdenesaikhan Bilegt, head of the National Team Policy Implementation Department.

"We all see this Olympics in our neighboring country as a great opportunity," Bilegt said, stressing that politicizing sports events is wrong.

Two cross-country skiers of Mongolia have so far qualified for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Bilegt said.

"Mongolia aims to participate in this Winter Olympics with the widest possible number of participants. Our skaters and biathletes are training abroad and participating in competitions to qualify for the Winter Olympics," he said.

In addition, Mongolia has been paying more attention to the development of winter sports by building indoor ice arenas and providing opportunities for athletes to train abroad, he said.

"Our children and youths are very interested in snowboarding, hockey, skiing and others. So, I am confident that winter sports will continue to develop in Mongolia." Enditem

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)