Mongolia logs 2,414 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 14:27, August 29, 2021
Mongolia recorded 2,414 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 208,871, the health ministry said Sunday.
Meanwhile, three more patients aged 61-80 died from the viral disease in the past day, bringing the death toll to 927, the ministry said.
The Delta variant of the virus is spreading fast across Mongolia, and the variant has been detected in the national capital Ulan Bator and 19 of all 21 provinces of the country, it said.
So far, 64.1 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated against the virus in the Asian country, which launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to inoculate at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.
