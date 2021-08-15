Origin-tracing should not be politicized: Mongolian FM

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:36, August 15, 2021

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 27 held talks with visiting Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg in North China's port city of Tianjin.

The two sides welcomed the WHO-China joint report on the global tracing of COVID-19 origins, stressing that origin-tracing is a scientific work and should not be politicized.

They also called on the WHO Secretariat to cooperate with member states in accordance with relevant resolutions of the World Health Assembly to promote global origin tracing research.

