Mongolia's two major political parties announce intention to merge

Xinhua) 09:20, April 28, 2021

ULAN BATOR, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) led by former Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party (MPRP) led by former President Nambariin Enkhbayar on Tuesday announced their intention to merge.

"The two parties with the same history and the same origins have been able to handle their political differences. This gives us an opportunity to work together," Dashzeveg Amarbayasgalan, general secretary of the MPP, told local media.

The process of merger of the two parties is successfully continuing, said Amarbayasgalan.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of a political party in Mongolia. Therefore, our two parties, which share the same history and ideology, are discussing the merger, with the aimed at working together to address the major challenges facing the country," said Enkhbayar. "Our party is already aiming to join the MPP, so we will support a candidate of the MPP in the upcoming presidential election."

The MPP is the oldest political party in Mongolia. In 2010, the ruling party restored the name at its establishment and has become the MPP. Opposing this, Enkhbayar formed an independent political party and received approval from the Supreme Court of Mongolia in 2010 to use the MPP's previous name of MPRP.

