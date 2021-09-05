China-funded thermal power plant expansion completed in Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:50, September 05, 2021

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The completion and commissioning ceremony of the China-funded expansion of a thermal power plant was held Friday in Erdenet, capital of Mongolia's northern province of Orkhon.

The project was executed by China's Hunan Industrial Equipment Installation Company, which has previously conducted the expansion of Thermal Power Plant No. 3 in Ulan Bator.

"The completion of the project is of great significance to the development of Mongolia's energy sector," Mongolian Energy Minister Nansal Tavinbekh said at the ceremony.

Tavinbekh noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic the project executor overcame difficulties such as personnel exchanges and limited transportation of materials, and successfully completed the expansion with high quality.

Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Chai Wenrui sent a letter to praise the successful completion of the project.

Chai expressed his hope that the completion of the project will cater to the industrial development and residents' needs in Erdenet and its surrounding areas, promote urban energy conservation and environmental improvement, and help regional economic development.

The ambassador also said that China will actively support Mongolia's economic and social development, promote the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Steppe Road Program, and promote the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor to achieve more substantial results.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)