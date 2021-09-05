China-funded thermal power plant expansion completed in Mongolia
ULAN BATOR, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The completion and commissioning ceremony of the China-funded expansion of a thermal power plant was held Friday in Erdenet, capital of Mongolia's northern province of Orkhon.
The project was executed by China's Hunan Industrial Equipment Installation Company, which has previously conducted the expansion of Thermal Power Plant No. 3 in Ulan Bator.
"The completion of the project is of great significance to the development of Mongolia's energy sector," Mongolian Energy Minister Nansal Tavinbekh said at the ceremony.
Tavinbekh noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic the project executor overcame difficulties such as personnel exchanges and limited transportation of materials, and successfully completed the expansion with high quality.
Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Chai Wenrui sent a letter to praise the successful completion of the project.
Chai expressed his hope that the completion of the project will cater to the industrial development and residents' needs in Erdenet and its surrounding areas, promote urban energy conservation and environmental improvement, and help regional economic development.
The ambassador also said that China will actively support Mongolia's economic and social development, promote the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Steppe Road Program, and promote the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor to achieve more substantial results.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Mongolia logs 2,414 new COVID-19 cases
- Origin-tracing should not be politicized: Mongolian FM
- Foreign ministers of Malta, Pakistan, Finland, Mongolia to visit China
- Mongolian TV launches documentary on China's development path
- Mongolian presidential candidate tests positive for COVID-19
- Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rises to 39,381
- Strong winds, dust storms hit large parts of Mongolia
- Mongolia's two major political parties announce intention to merge
- China prevents Mongolian fire from spreading across border
- China willing to maintain strategic communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation with Mongolia: Chinese premier
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.