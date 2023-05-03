Home>>
Mongolia's foreign trade up 50.4 pct in 4 months
(Xinhua) 16:01, May 03, 2023
ULAN BATOR, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia's total imports and exports expanded 50.4 percent year on year to 7.7 billion U.S. dollars in the first four months of 2023, the Mongolian Customs General Administration said on Wednesday.
The Asian country registered a surplus in foreign trade balance as exports exceeded imports by around 2.4 billion dollars, mainly due to a significant increase in the exports of mining products, the administration said.
Mining products accounted for 88.7 percent of the mineral-rich country's total exports in the four-month period.
During the same period, the landlocked country traded with 125 economies.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mongolia looks forward to welcoming back Chinese tourists
- China to export 224 buses to Mongolia
- Mongolia marks National Tree Planting Day
- Mongolia, Russia agree to further expand ties, cooperation
- Water-related accidents claim 33 lives in Mongolia so far this year
- China, Mongolia to strengthen cooperation in all-round way: joint statement
- Mongolia's COVID-19 daily cases exceed 1,000 for 1st time since November
- Participating in Olympic Games pinnacle of athlete's career: Mongolian sports official
- Mongolia confident China will host Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at highest level
- B&R countries main trading partners of China's Inner Mongolia: customs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.