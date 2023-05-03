Mongolia's foreign trade up 50.4 pct in 4 months

Xinhua) 16:01, May 03, 2023

ULAN BATOR, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia's total imports and exports expanded 50.4 percent year on year to 7.7 billion U.S. dollars in the first four months of 2023, the Mongolian Customs General Administration said on Wednesday.

The Asian country registered a surplus in foreign trade balance as exports exceeded imports by around 2.4 billion dollars, mainly due to a significant increase in the exports of mining products, the administration said.

Mining products accounted for 88.7 percent of the mineral-rich country's total exports in the four-month period.

During the same period, the landlocked country traded with 125 economies.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)