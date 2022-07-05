Water-related accidents claim 33 lives in Mongolia so far this year

Xinhua) 14:31, July 05, 2022

ULAN BATOR, July 5 (Xinhua) -- A total of 33 people have been killed in 28 water-related accidents registered across Mongolia so far this year, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday.

Eight of the victims were children, the agency said, adding that the main causes of the water-related deaths were swimming after consuming alcohol, negligence and leaving children unsupervised.

Heavy rainfall is expected in large parts of the country in the coming days, the emergency agency said, warning the public to remain vigilant and stay away from flooded lakes and rivers to prevent possible accidents.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)