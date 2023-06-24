China-Mongolia border port handles record-high volume of daily goods
HOHHOT, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The daily volume of goods handled by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, has surpassed 170,000 tonnes so far this year, the port administration said Thursday.
This figure marks a record-high volume of daily goods handled by the port. In 2022, the port completed the customs clearance of over 19 million tonnes of goods, more than twice that of 2021.
As of Thursday, the port had already handled more than 15 million tonnes of goods, a year-on-year growth of over 200 percent, said the port administration, attributing this growth to the intelligent and streamlined customs clearance.
Situated in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country and an important hub on the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor. It is also the region's first highway port to reach the 10-million-tonne mark in 2023, hitting the target nearly four months earlier than in 2022.
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Chinese soldiers to join multinational peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia
- Mongolia's foreign trade up 50.4 pct in 4 months
- Mongolia looks forward to welcoming back Chinese tourists
- China to export 224 buses to Mongolia
- Mongolia marks National Tree Planting Day
- Mongolia, Russia agree to further expand ties, cooperation
- Water-related accidents claim 33 lives in Mongolia so far this year
- China, Mongolia to strengthen cooperation in all-round way: joint statement
- Mongolia's COVID-19 daily cases exceed 1,000 for 1st time since November
- Participating in Olympic Games pinnacle of athlete's career: Mongolian sports official
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.