Chinese soldiers to join multinational peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia

Xinhua) 13:36, June 17, 2023

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Mongolian defense ministry, the Army of the Chinese People's Liberation Army will send troops to Mongolia in mid-June to join the Khaan Quest 2023 multinational peacekeeping exercise, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Friday.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson with the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks during a regular press conference.

