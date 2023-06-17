Home>>
Chinese soldiers to join multinational peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia
(Xinhua) 13:36, June 17, 2023
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Mongolian defense ministry, the Army of the Chinese People's Liberation Army will send troops to Mongolia in mid-June to join the Khaan Quest 2023 multinational peacekeeping exercise, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Friday.
Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson with the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks during a regular press conference.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mongolia's foreign trade up 50.4 pct in 4 months
- Mongolia looks forward to welcoming back Chinese tourists
- China to export 224 buses to Mongolia
- Mongolia marks National Tree Planting Day
- Mongolia, Russia agree to further expand ties, cooperation
- Water-related accidents claim 33 lives in Mongolia so far this year
- China, Mongolia to strengthen cooperation in all-round way: joint statement
- Mongolia's COVID-19 daily cases exceed 1,000 for 1st time since November
- Participating in Olympic Games pinnacle of athlete's career: Mongolian sports official
- Mongolia confident China will host Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at highest level
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.