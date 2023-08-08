Chengdu Universiade | Fencing concludes as Hong Kong, China claims men's foil team title

CHENGDU, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- The six-day fencing competition at the Chengdu Universiade concluded on Monday, with France winning the women's sabre team gold and Hong Kong, China claiming the men's foil team title.

France topped the fencing medal tally with 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals, followed by host China with 3-1-2, Hong Kong, China with 3-0-1, and Italy with 2-4-2.

A total of 12 fencing golds were on offer at the Universiade, and host China bagged three golds from the women's sabre individual, women's epee team and women's foil team.

"We enjoy the organization of this competition from the village to the venue very much," said Italy coach Francesca Bortolozzi.

Winning both the men's epee team and individual, Kendrick Jean-Joseph of France took the FISU World University Games as a good conclusion for his season. "It was a hard season for me, but with this two gold medals, I want to enjoy this moment and enjoy vacations with my family," he said.

