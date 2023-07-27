Olympic champion Sun takes bronze at fencing worlds

ROME, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo Olympic champion Sun Yiwen of China claimed a bronze medal in the women's epee individual at the Fencing World Championships in Milan, Italy on Tuesday.

Sun made it into the semifinals after encountering world No. 2 Song Se-ra of South Korea in the last 16, before meeting two-time world champion Rossella Fiamingo of Italy in the quarterfinal.

Trailing 8-5 in the last minute of the quarters, Sun bounced back with a 4-0 run to win the bout 9-8.

Sun had to settle for a bronze after she lost the semifinal to France's Marie-Florence Candassamy 14-10, who later beat Alberta Santuccio of Italy 15-12 to take gold.

"My overall performance was okay," Sun recalled after the match. "I did well on some point handling, and didn't panic at the key moment. I'm now more patient and calm."

"In addition to technical and physical preparation for the World Championships, I also paid extra attention in other aspects," she added.

Also on Tuesday, no Chinese fencers made it into the last 16 of the men's sabre individual, where Eli Dershwitz of the United States pocketed the gold medal.

