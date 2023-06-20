China's Mo captures men's foil gold at Asian Fencing Championships

Xinhua) 08:18, June 20, 2023

Mo Ziwei of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony after winning the men's foil individual final match against Ha Tae-gyu of South Korea at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Hai Yueliang/Xinhua)

WUXI, China, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China clinched its second gold of the 2023 Asian Fencing Championships as Mo Ziwei overcame Ha Tae-gyu of South Korea in the men's foil individual final here on Monday.

Mo, who had never won in a major tournament, jumped to a 7-3 lead, but Ha rallied, compelling Mo to dig deep for a 15-8 victory.

"It felt like a dream. I didn't anticipate winning the title before this tournament began, but now I have proven myself and boosted our team's confidence," said Mo.

The last Chinese fencer to secure the men's foil individual gold in the Asian Championships was the Olympic champion Lei Sheng, who outperformed his teammate Huang Liangcai in the 2012 final.

South Korea's Heo Jun and Yeung Chi Ka from Hong Kong, China took home the bronze medal.

In the women's sabre individual final, world No.79 Zaynab Dayibekova of Uzbekistan defeated South Korea's Yoon Ji-su 15-9. China's Yang Hengyu and Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi of India won the bronze medal.

Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, stunned the world No.1 Emura Misaki from Japan, triumphing 15-10 in the quarterfinals.

Mo Ziwei (R) of China competes during the men's foil individual final match between Mo Ziwei of China and Ha Tae-gyu of South Korea at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Hai Yueliang/Xinhua)

Mo Ziwei of China celebrates after winning the men's foil individual final match against Ha Tae-gyu of South Korea at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Hai Yueliang/Xinhua)

Mo Ziwei (R) of China competes during the men's foil individual final match between Mo Ziwei of China and Ha Tae-gyu of South Korea at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Hai Yueliang/Xinhua)

Mo Ziwei (R) of China competes during the men's foil individual final match between Mo Ziwei of China and Ha Tae-gyu of South Korea at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Hai Yueliang/Xinhua)

Mo Ziwei (R) of China competes during the men's foil individual final match between Mo Ziwei of China and Ha Tae-gyu of South Korea at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Hai Yueliang/Xinhua)

Mo Ziwei (R) of China competes during the men's foil individual final match between Mo Ziwei of China and Ha Tae-gyu of South Korea at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Hai Yueliang/Xinhua)

Mo Ziwei (R) of China competes during the men's foil individual final match between Mo Ziwei of China and Ha Tae-gyu of South Korea at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Hai Yueliang/Xinhua)

Mo Ziwei (R) of China competes during the men's foil individual final match between Mo Ziwei of China and Ha Tae-gyu of South Korea at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Hai Yueliang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)