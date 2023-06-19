China's Lin takes bronze on Day 1 of Asian Fencing Championships

Kong Man Wai (L) of China's Hong Kong competes with Song Se-ra of South Korea during the women's epee individual final match of Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

WUXI, China, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Ali Pakdaman and Kong Man Wai of Hong Kong, China emerged victorious in the men's sabre individual and women's epee individual events, respectively, as the 2023 Asian Fencing Championships started here on Saturday.

China dispatched a robust 25-member team as the premier fencing competition in Asia returns to Wuxi following 2016. Leading the squad was Tokyo Olympic women's epee individual gold medalist Sun Yiwen, alongside Shi Yue and Chen Qingyuan, the 2022 Asian Championships women's foil gold and silver medalists, respectively.

But it was Lin Sheng who captured a medal for the host nation on Day 1. Lin made it to the women's epee semifinals after defeating her teammate Sun.

Facing off Song Se-ra of South Korea, Lin was tied at 14-14 with a scant 2.9 seconds remaining after relinquishing a two-point lead in the final moments, ultimately losing 15-14.

"I think I'm getting back to my best form throughout the season. I've made some brilliant moves today," Lin said after the match.

"Song is an old opponent who surely knows how to defend me well. I spent a lot of time trying to figure out [how to play better against her], and I think I've made some progress," she added.

World No. 1 Kong secured her third Asian Championships gold after her victories in 2018 and 2022, easily outclassing world No. 2 Song 15-4.

In the men's sabre individual event, Yan Yinghui advanced to the last 16 but was ousted by Low Ho Tin of Hong Kong, China. In the climactic final, Pakdaman saved multiple match points to edge out Kim Jun-ho 15-14, securing his first Asian Championships gold following a silver finish in 2016 in Wuxi.

The next two days will feature the remaining individual events, with the team events taking place from June 20 to 22.

The Asian championships also serves as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

