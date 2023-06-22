Highlights of women's foil team final at Asian Fencing Championships

Silver medalists Team China's Fu Yiting (1st L), Huang Qianqian (2nd L), Cai Yuanting (2nd R) and Chen Qingyuan celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the women's foil team final match between China and Japan at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Cai Yuanting (L) of China competes with Ueno Yuka of Japan during the women's foil team final match between China and Japan at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Chen Qingyuan (L) of China competes with Ueno Yuka of Japan during the women's foil team final match between China and Japan at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Chen Qingyuan (L) of China competes with Azuma Sera of Japan during the women's foil team final match between China and Japan at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Huang Qianqian (L) of China competes with Azuma Sera of Japan during the women's foil team final match between China and Japan at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Fu Yiting (L) of China competes with Azuma Sera of Japan during the women's foil team final match between China and Japan at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Chen Qingyuan (L) of China competes with Azuma Sera of Japan during the women's foil team final match between China and Japan at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Chen Qingyuan (L) of China competes with Miyawaki Karin of Japan during the women's foil team final match between China and Japan at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Chen Qingyuan (L) of China competes with Ueno Yuka of Japan during the women's foil team final match between China and Japan at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi of east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

