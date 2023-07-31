China concludes fencing worlds with one silver, one bronze

MILAN, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China took a surprising silver in the men's foil team after losing to Japan 45-35, as the 2023 Fencing World Championships concluded here on Sunday.

China's men's team, composed of Cheng Haiwei, Mo Ziwei, Xu Jie and Wu Bin, overcame a 10-5 deficit in the opening bouts to beat powerhouses France 45-38, before encountering world No. 1 United States in the semifinal.

China showed no mercy from the very beginning as they led all the way to a comfortable 45-35 win over last year's runners-up, cruising into the men's foil team final at the World Championships for the first time since 2010 in Paris.

Mo made a stunning 5-0 start in the final, but newly-crowned Asian Championship winners Japan bounced back and took the lead in the third bout. China fought hard to close the gap but had to settle for a silver, making the podium again following a bronze in Moscow in 2015.

"The World Championships is the most important competition of the year and the performance of the men's foil team today gives us hope," said Wang Haibin, president of the Chinese Fencing Association. "Hopefully it can boost our morale."

"But judging from the final, we still have a lot to work on," he added.

Besides a team silver in the men's foil, Tokyo Olympic champion Sun Yiwen claimed a bronze medal in the women's epee individual but only led China to a 12th-place finish in the team event.

Coming off a bronze at the Asian Championships in Wuxi last month, China's women's epee team still have a long way to go to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Our team didn't move on from the defeat in Wuxi. It is all a process. We will keep going until the last [qualifier] and try our best to qualify for Paris," Wang noted.

