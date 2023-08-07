Chengdu Universiade | Day 9: China takes 90th gold, Poland jumps high, Turkey shines in athletics

Xinhua) 08:12, August 07, 2023

China's Song Chunxiao, Zong Zhaoshan, Liu Jiangyu and Xiao Yang (L to R) compete in the men's four final at the Chengdu Unversiade, August 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

China increased its medal tally to a total of 160 with victories in multiple events on the ninth competition day of the Chengdu Universiade.

CHENGDU, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Host China collected 14 out of the 46 golds on offer on the ninth competition day of the Chengdu Universiade here on Sunday, increasing its total number of golds to a record 90, 70 more than that of the closest follower Japan.

In today's competition, China grabbed four golds from rowing, three from track and field and swimming respectively, one each from fencing, tennis, volleyball and diving.

Poland pocketed seven golds (three from rowing, two from track and field, two from swimming) to jump from sixth to fourth in the medal standings with 15 golds now.

Thanks to the four golds taken from track and field and one from rowing, Turkey rose from eighth to sixth in the medal standings with 11 golds now.

Yang Ya-yi of Chinese Taipei competes with Guo Hanyu of China during the tennis women's singles final at the Chengdu Unversiade, August 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Chinese Taipei got three golds from tennis, increasing its total number of golds to nine, but its standings down from sixth to eighth in the tally.

The United States clinched its first gold in Chengdu from swimming through Keaton Jones in the men's 200m backstroke.

In the most eye-catching women's volleyball final, China beat Japan in straight sets.

In the pool, China's swimmers added three more golds. Olympic champion Li Bingjie stormed to victory in the women's 800m freestyle, while world champion Qin Haiyang and Liu Yaxin each contributed one gold medal.

"I am tired today and I am not in good shape. However, I had a normal result. Compared to chasing the new record, I'd firstly like to secure my place," Li told Xinhua.

Gold medalist Li Bingjie (C) of China, silver medalist Dune Coetzee (L) of South Africa and bronze medalist Noemi Cesarano of Italy attend the awarding ceremony of the women's 800m freestyle at the Chengdu Unversiade, August 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Liu, 25, clocked a time of one minute and 56.84 seconds in the women's 200m freestyle, only 0.66 seconds slower than her personal best set in March.

"I am satisfied with today's performance. Although the schedule was tight, I adjusted myself well. I only have one more competition, I will try my best to finish my Universiade campaign tomorrow," Liu said.

In the men's 50m breaststroke, Qin led after 10 meters and never looked back, touching the wall in 26.53.

"I swam even slower than in the semifinal, but it's normal for me. After these days' competitions, I felt a little bit tired," Qin said after having swept all men's breaststroke golds at the FISU Games.

In track and field, China scooped three more titles in men's long jump, men's and women's 4x100m relays.

Zhang Jingqiang of China celebrates winning the men's long jump at the Chengdu Unversiade, August 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Zhang Jingqiang seized the men's long jump gold with a season-best leap of 7.93 meters. Chinese runners also won the men's and women's 4x100m relay titles in 38.80 and 43.70 seconds respectively.

"Our next target is to break the national record and achieve the best at the upcoming Asian Games," said Chen Guanfeng, who aimed to further improve the performance in men's 4x100m relay together with teammates Chen Jiapeng, Yan Haibin and Deng Zhijian.

China's women's team of Liang Xiaojing, Ge Manqi, Cai Yanting and Li Yuting believed that their efforts paid off. "We trained hard to prepare for the events. We are still young, and there will be more possibilities in the future," Li said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)