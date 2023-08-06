Chengdu Universiade | China claims table tennis women's, men's singles titles

Xinhua) 11:04, August 06, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese paddler Qian Tianyi beat Japan's Kyoka Idesawa 4-3 to take the women's singles title, while Zhou Kai prevailed 4-2 over Xu Yingbin in an all-Chinese men's singles final at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Saturday.

Qian took down Idesawa 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 8-11 and 11-9 in the final. China's Zhao Shang and Paranang Orawan of Thailand shared the women's bronze medal.

Qian praised her opponent after the match. "Idesawa is an excellent player, and she made few mistakes during the whole match."

Qian said the key to her victory was that she was more resilient.

Idesawa had edged Qian 3-2 in the team final. But this time, she obviously felt Qian's changes in tactics.

"I could feel that Qian played in a different way," Idesawa said, adding that she was satisfied with the result.

Zhou overcame Xu 11-7, 11-2, 8-11, 4-11, 11-7 and 11-8 for the men's crown. Host player Xue Fei and Yang Chia-an from Chinese Taipei settled with the bronze.

China has lived up to expectations as it sweeps all seven gold medals in table tennis at the Chengdu Universiade.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)